Prep for spring road trips with TACKLIFE portable jump starters + more from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of TACKLIFE automotive accessories priced from $16 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? No problem, just make sure your order exceeds $25 for free delivery. Our favorite is the 2000A Portable Jump Starter for $61.19. Normally $90 or so, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for a direct discount at Amazon and is the best available. Featuring a massive 2000A peak current capacity, this portable battery can handle jump-starting engines just about every gas engine and up to 7.0L diesel. It also packs a QuickCharge 3.0 port, as well as USB-C in/out capable of up to 18W charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head to Amazon’s landing page to view everything on sale.

If you want to avoid dead batteries altogether, be sure to pick up BLACK+DECKER’s 1.5A 6/12V Battery Charger. It’s just $20 at Amazon and simply plugs into the wall then hooks up to your vehicle’s battery. It then proceeds to charge your battery, helping to ensure that you won’t have to worry about jump-starting ever if you’re leaving from home.

For those who are more interested in alternative methods of getting around town, check out yesterday’s Green Deals roundup. Our lead discount is still live, featuring Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter at an all-time low of $398. It’ll travel at up to 12.4 MPH for nearly 14 miles before it’s time to recharge it. The best thing is there’s no gas or oil to deal with here, and it’ll never need to be jump-started.

More about TACKLIFE’s 2000A Portable Jump Starter:

KP200 is a special jump starter which with quad power supplies module on the market nowadays. With 2000A peak current, KP200 battery booster is much stronger than any other jump packs. It is supposed to start all GAS, not to mention 7.5L or 5.5L gas, as well as 7.0L diesel engines. On the other hand, the newly designed feature of KP200 is just a little bit thicker than your palm, making it easy to carry while traveling.

