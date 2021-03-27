Save up to $144 in Woot’s 1-day-only Segway sale with deals from $375

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Segway Electric Scooters for $375 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount is the Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $375. Normally up to $589 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and undercuts the current pricing there by $96. The Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter features a 300W motor that travels at up to 15 MPH for 15 miles before it’s time to recharge. With a maximum weight capacity of 220-pounds, it’s great for riders of all sizes. Coming in at just 27.6-pounds itself, this scooter is lightweight enough to carry up or down stairs, into work, or onto the subway. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Also on sale today is the Ninebot G30LP MAX Electric Kick Scooter. It’s down to $555, which saves you $144 from its list price at Amazon. This model offers riders a larger battery and longer range on a single charge, reaching speeds of up to 18.6 MPH and going 25 miles before it needs to be plugged in. Of course, this extra range and speed comes with additional weight, since it clocks in at 38.6-pounds to carry. But, that could be worth the trade-off, since it’ll get you to your destination quicker and travel longer than the deal above. 4.6/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this phone mount that’ll clip onto the handlebars of either deal above. This is perfect if you want to keep your smartphone within reach at all times for navigation, answering calls, or just changing the song you’re listening to on Apple Music. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and costs just $20 right now, so be sure to snag it after picking up your new scooter.

More about the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter:

Ride Faster & Further: With a powerful motor of 300W, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

