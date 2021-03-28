Save up to 35% on electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips from $7, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Fairywill toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips starting at $7. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fairywill Electric Sonic Toothbrush at $22.49. Down from the usual $35 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the full 35% in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on this particular model. If you’ve been looking to step up to an electric toothbrush but don’t want to pay the higher price tags or more premium models, today’s price cut is worth a look. It features a 2-minute auto timer alongside three cleaning modes and some extra brush heads to get you started. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

But if the featured combo just isn’t what you’re after, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale. With prices starting at $7, you’ll find standalone electric toothbrush and teeth whitening kits, as well as spare brush heads and much more. And at up to 35% off, now is a great time to refresh your setup.

Fairywill Electric Sonic Toothbrush features:

With upgraded magnetic levitating motor, Fairywill ultrasonic toothbrush delivering 62,000 micro-brushes per minute, get a thorough cleaning with reduced noise, it’s more powerful and quieter. The compact design allows people carried in a bag at any time any where. Perfect for travel or office.

