FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Treat your little ones to 20% off children’s books at Amazon from $4.50, today only

-
AmazonMedia
20% off From $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of children’s books starting at $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. With a selection of paperbacks and hardcover titles included in today’s sale, you’ll find something for all ages ranging from picture books to more advanced titles for the little ones. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable children’s book deals:

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebie, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits ...
Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations ar...
Save up to 35% on electric toothbrushes and teeth white...
New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones return to all-time lo...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $21...
Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, scre...
Stealth-black Diesel, Timex, and Fossil timepieces plun...
Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone charge...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale ends the week with up to 33% off ANC earbuds, Lightning cables, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1,200

Samsung Galaxy S20+ packs plenty of value at a new low of $560 (Reg. $1,200)

$560 Learn More
Reg. $39

Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter hits Amazon low at $23 (Reg. $39)

$23 Learn More
Save $100

Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations are up to $100 off from $125

From $125 Learn More
35% off

Save up to 35% on electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $50

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones return to all-time low at $40 with Apple’s W1 chip

$40 Learn More
Shop now

Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 falls to low of $210 (Save $40), more Alexa deals from $17

From $17 Learn More
Review

Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: 2-in-1 flexible design and performance [Video]

Learn More