This highly-rated 6-quart multi-cooker with 10 meal presets is now just $30 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 6-quart Insignia Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a 50% price drop, matching our previous mention, and one of the best prices we can find on any multi-cooker out there. It might not carry the Instant Pot brand name, but it does provide a smilier experience and 1-pot meal solution for a fraction of the price. This model sports 10 preset cooking functions for rice, multi-grains, soup, meat/stew, poultry, fish, steam veggies, beans/chili, quinoa, and more. You’ll also find a handy keep warm setting along with a 24-hour timer, dishwasher-safe parts, and a series of included accessories like a measuring cup, rice scoop, ladle, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,000 Best Buy customers. Additional details below. 

As we mentioned above, today’s lead deal is easily one of the most inexpensive options out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything even comparable under $30. The only real option for a similar 1-pot meal solution for less would be your average slow cooker, but even the most affordable family-sized models are fetching the same price as today’s lead offer right now. 

More on the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

