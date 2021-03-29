FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab a 3-pack of adidas face covers today at 40% off: Multiple color options from $12

-
FashioneBay Daily DealsAdidas
40% off $12

The official adidas eBay store is now offering a 3-pack of its logo face covers for $12 shipped in sizes M/L or XS/S and with multiple color options. Regularly $20 direct from adidas and at Amazon, this is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest we can find. While things are starting to get a bit better in some places, masks are still a thing we all need to have at this point. They certainly aren’t medical-grade but I can say from experience they fit quite snuggly and are made of a sort of dual-layer elastic-like material that stays in place. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 15,000 adidas and Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the adidas branding, elastic-like material, and 40% price drop aren’t doing anything for you above, some more affordable no-names might do the trick. This set of three sells for $5 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 5,500 customers. 

Then go check out our roundup of the best face masks for working out (today’s adidas masks are in there). Or skip all of this and go feast your eyes on Razer’s RGB rechargeable N95 smart face mask concept that is actually now going into production. 

Then swing by our fashion hub for all of the latest deals to upgrade your wardrobe including Oakley sunglasses from $34 Prime shipped and Nike from just $30 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale, just to name a couple. 

More on the adidas face covers:

Size M and L fit most adults. If the measurement between the bridge of your nose and chin is less than 5.5 inches, we recommend a S. This product is not eligible for returns or exchanges and is excluded from all promotional discounts and offers.

