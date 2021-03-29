Grab a 3-pack of adidas face covers today at 40% off: Multiple color options from $12

The official adidas eBay store is now offering a 3-pack of its logo face covers for $12 shipped in sizes M/L or XS/S and with multiple color options. Regularly $20 direct from adidas and at Amazon, this is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest we can find. While things are starting to get a bit better in some places, masks are still a thing we all need to have at this point. They certainly aren’t medical-grade but I can say from experience they fit quite snuggly and are made of a sort of dual-layer elastic-like material that stays in place. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 15,000 adidas and Amazon customers. More details below.

If the adidas branding, elastic-like material, and 40% price drop aren’t doing anything for you above, some more affordable no-names might do the trick. This set of three sells for $5 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 5,500 customers.

More on the adidas face covers:

Size M and L fit most adults. If the measurement between the bridge of your nose and chin is less than 5.5 inches, we recommend a S. This product is not eligible for returns or exchanges and is excluded from all promotional discounts and offers.

