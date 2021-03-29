FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s wireless Magic Keyboard 2 falls to new low at just $45 (Refurb, Orig. $99)

-
Applemac accessorieswoot
Orig. $99 $45

Woot is offering the Apple Magic Keyboard 2 for $44.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $99 and going for $90 in new condition right now, the last time we saw it drop in price was to $86 and the previous all-time low we’ve seen was $67. The Magic Keyboard 2 delivers the iconic Apple design you’re used to with a few twists. There’s no 10-key here, and Apple has ditched the requirement of changing batteries for a built-in Lithium-Ion alternative that recharges via a Lightning port on the back. Best of all? It automatically pairs with Macs, so you don’t have to go through that annoying Bluetooth setup.

Do you use Windows and not macOS? Well, if so, check out Microsoft’s Bluetooth Keyboard. It’s available on Amazon for $40, which is an additional $5 below today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t feature Apple’s auto-pair technology or Lightning port for recharging, Bluetooth is built-in so it connects to Windows PCs without a dongle. Battery life is said to last up to two years before it’s time to replace it, meaning you won’t be changing them every other week like older wireless keyboards.

More of a gamer? Don’t forget that we’re seeing up to 45% off Razer gaming peripherals right now with pricing starting at $30. There’s quite a lot to see here, including micekeyboards, headsets, and more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

  • Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features.
  • With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience.
  • It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

