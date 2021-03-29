FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads for $16 Prime shipped (25% off)

-
Gain
25% off $16

Amazon is now offering the 96-count package of Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs for $16.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and cancel the sub after your order goes through. Regularly around $21.50, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Providing “6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear,” these handy soap pacs are even easier to use than liquid detergent. They are also compatible in regular and HE-rated machines as well as hot and cold loads. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal on the 96-pack is now going for even less than the 48-pack. If you’re not sold on the soap pac format here though, you can still score 96-loads of Gain original liquid laundry detergent for about $11 Prime shipped on Amazon right here

More on the Gain flings!:

  • 3-in-1: Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness
  • 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear
  • 50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water
  • Keep out of reach of children

