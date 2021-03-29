It is now time to kick another week off with all of Monday’s most notable price drops on iOS and Mac apps. Alongside the fantastic price on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air we tracked this morning, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s best deals on games and apps as well. Highlights include The House of Da Vinci 2, Shadowmatic, RAW Power, SkySafari 6 Plus, Noteshelf, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Midori (Japanese Dictionary): FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Antihero – Digital Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $45 (Reg. $60)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Bravely Default II $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3(Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers H‪D: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $50)

More on House of Da Vinci ‪2:

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Your most powerful weapon is your mind, wit and skill.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!