FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t miss this 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air Fresheners at $5 Prime shipped (58% off)

-
AmazonLittle Trees
58% off $5

Amazon is offering a 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air Freshener Vent Wraps in Caribbean Colada for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 58% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If your car is smelling a little funky these days, these Little Trees vent wraps are here to save the day. They feature a Caribbean Colada scent and are are said to deliver over two weeks of fragrance each. With a total of 16, this provides nearly enough to cover your vehicle for the rest of 2021. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And if your vehicle has an underlying odor that always seems to come back, you may want to consider grabbing Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier instead at $5 Prime shipped. This can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when also snatching up iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor at $38.50. Other cleaning-related deals we’ve unraveled include a 24-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for under $0.50 each and Ivation’s Ozone Generator at 25% off.

Little Trees Car Air Freshener Vent Wrap features:

  • Make your car Invisibly Fresh with Little Trees Vent Wrap – an air freshener that blends in with a scent that stands out
  • The slim design allows air to flow freely while delivering a consistent, pleasant scent
  • Slides onto an auto vent blade for a seamless and hidden look; notice the scent, not the air freshener

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Little Trees

About the Author

Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theate...
Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads fo...
Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetoo...
Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker + bu...
Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands ...
Brand-new Optoma 4K 240Hz gaming projector drops to all...
LIFX’s new Color HomeKit Bulb packs 1,100-lumen o...
iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor ...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Permanently banish strong odors like smoke with Ivation’s Ozone Generator: $90 (Reg. $120)

$90 Learn More

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More
$15 off

Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theater with voice control for just $20

$20 Learn More

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 8K video, enjoy Gigabit wireless speeds, more

Learn More
25% off

Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads for $16 Prime shipped (25% off)

$16 Learn More
Reg. $230

Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetooth Gaming Chair: $164 (Save $66)

$164 Learn More
Reg. $230

Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker + built-in frother at $170 (Reg. up to $230)

$170 Learn More

Latest LG 4K Monitor packs 96-watt USB-C passthrough charging, HDR400, FreeSync, more

Order Now! Learn More