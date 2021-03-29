Don’t miss this 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air Fresheners at $5 Prime shipped (58% off)

Amazon is offering a 16-pack of Little Trees Car Air Freshener Vent Wraps in Caribbean Colada for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 58% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If your car is smelling a little funky these days, these Little Trees vent wraps are here to save the day. They feature a Caribbean Colada scent and are are said to deliver over two weeks of fragrance each. With a total of 16, this provides nearly enough to cover your vehicle for the rest of 2021. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And if your vehicle has an underlying odor that always seems to come back, you may want to consider grabbing Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier instead at $5 Prime shipped. This can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when also snatching up iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor at $38.50. Other cleaning-related deals we’ve unraveled include a 24-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for under $0.50 each and Ivation’s Ozone Generator at 25% off.

Little Trees Car Air Freshener Vent Wrap features:

Make your car Invisibly Fresh with Little Trees Vent Wrap – an air freshener that blends in with a scent that stands out

The slim design allows air to flow freely while delivering a consistent, pleasant scent

Slides onto an auto vent blade for a seamless and hidden look; notice the scent, not the air freshener

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

