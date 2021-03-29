FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley sunglasses from $34 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

-
Fashionwootoakley
From $34 up to 60% off

Today only, Woot’s having a Oakley Flash Sale that’s offering select styles for spring from just $34. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery on all orders or there’s a $6 shipping charge. One of our top picks from this sale is the Oakley Chainlink Sunglasses that are marked down to $53 and originally was priced at $179. These sunglasses are great for outdoor sports or everyday events alike. This style features 100% UV protection and the matte black coloring is very on-trend for this season. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 115 Oakley customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

