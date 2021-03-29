FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetooth Gaming Chair: $164 (Save $66)

-
Reg. $230 $164

Amazon is offering the X Rocker Mammoth Bluetooth Pedestal Gaming Chair for $164.20 shipped. That’s $66 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since October. This gaming chair is ready to take your space to the next level. It literally puts you on a pedestal base that can swivel a full 360 degrees. Headrest-mounted speakers are paired with a backrest subwoofer to ratchet up immersion in all of your favorite games. Built-in Bluetooth makes it a cinch to wirelessly pair a wide variety of devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider this Homall Gaming Chair at $104 when clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. It bears an appearance that’s more inline with what you’d expect to see in a gaming chair. Like the lead deal it can swivel 360 degrees. Rubber casters pave the way for you to easily roll from one side of your desk to the other.

Speaking of games, you may want to swing by today’s roundup of the best discounts. There you’ll find notable discounts on Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Bravely Default II, and more. You can also upgrade your mobile gaming experience with PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Controller at $52.50. And once you’ve assembled your new gaming chair, you can easily give a quick cleaning with Amazon’s 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at under $0.50 each.

X Rocker Mammoth Gaming Chair features:

  • Integrated 2.1 Bluetooth Audio System with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer provide high quality audio for added immersion in video games
  • Simply connect to your gaming system or Bluetooth enabled device to set up
  • Sturdy pedestal swivel base provides maximum support and mobility during your longest gaming sessions

