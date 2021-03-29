DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some great deals on Architectural Digest, Taste of Home and more. As usual, the pricing we are tracking on this smaller event is even lower on select titles than we normally see on the weekends. Architectural Digest, for example, rarely drops below $5 these days outside of rare appearances in the Deals of the Week and mid-week offers. Head below for more details.

Today’s Architectural Digest deal is a particularly notable one at $4.50 per year with free shipping and no sales tax. There are also no auto-renewals like you’ll find on Amazon where this one happens to be going for $30 per year. Today’s deal is easily the lowest price we can find. Filled with “articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design,” Architectural Digest magazine is a great one to have on the coffee table and notable resource for “ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts.”

Be sure to swing by the rest of the Deals of the Week sale for offers on Taste of Home, Outside magazine, and more from $4. Just make sure you check out these ongoing offers on Dwell magazine as well as all of the titles still live from last weekend’s sale until midnight tonight. You won’t find Architectural Digest in there for less, but there are loads more to browse through.

Head over to our media hub to fill out your digital movie library and then go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies while you still can.

More details on Architectural Digest:

Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!