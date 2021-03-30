FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Amazon-made Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer has hit a new low, now $24.50 (Reg. $35)

-
AmazonAmazon Basics
30% off $24.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer for $24.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got some trees in the yard, you may be surprised just how much nicer they’ll look after being trimmed. This Amazon-made solution provides an extended reach and is ready to easily cut through thick branches. The blade is comprised of carbon steel and its handles are made of aluminum. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind working a bit harder, consider grabbing Mossy Oak’s 3-in-1 Folding Hand Saw at $18 Prime shipped. It comes with three different blades, allowing you to use it for cutting wood, plastic, metal, and more. Well over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star ratings.

Keep the ball rolling when investing in some of the other related deals we’ve spotted. Examples include Plow & Hearth’s 8-foot Roll-Out Garden Pathway at under $45, BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench for $24, and Home Depot’s patio furniture discounts at up to $100 off. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

Amazon Basics Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer features:

  • Anvil lopper tree trimmer provides extended reach and leveraging power for chopping through branches with ease
  • Sharp blade made of carbon steel with a nonstick coating for smooth cuts and long-lasting strength
  • Lightweight yet durable aluminum tube handles with shock-absorbing bumpers
  • Comfortable PP and TPR grip promotes a secure slip-resistant hold
  • Measures 28.5 by 1.1 by 11.8 inches;

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant...
Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs t...
Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + ...
Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet fr...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone drops to new all-ti...
Upgrade your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with this bud...
Aukey’s USB-C hub expands your MacBook or Mac min...
TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via ...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant with 30 hours of battery life, more for $26

$26 Learn More
48% off

Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs to automate outdoor lighting at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $15

Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + get eight tools, more for under $12

Under $12 Learn More
70% off

Join Sam’s Club, get a FREE household card, + save up to 70% with membership deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Review

Lorex 2K Video Doorbell Review: Feature-packed with no monthly fees [Video]

Learn More

CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards offer six macros + more from $50

Learn More
20% off

Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet from just $40 right now (Reg. $50)

From $40 Learn More
Save $50

SentrySafe’s Fireproof/Waterproof 0.82-Cu. Ft. Safe returns to $149 (Save $50)

$149 Learn More