This Amazon-made Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer has hit a new low, now $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer for $24.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got some trees in the yard, you may be surprised just how much nicer they’ll look after being trimmed. This Amazon-made solution provides an extended reach and is ready to easily cut through thick branches. The blade is comprised of carbon steel and its handles are made of aluminum. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind working a bit harder, consider grabbing Mossy Oak’s 3-in-1 Folding Hand Saw at $18 Prime shipped. It comes with three different blades, allowing you to use it for cutting wood, plastic, metal, and more. Well over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star ratings.

Keep the ball rolling when investing in some of the other related deals we’ve spotted. Examples include Plow & Hearth’s 8-foot Roll-Out Garden Pathway at under $45, BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench for $24, and Home Depot’s patio furniture discounts at up to $100 off. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

Amazon Basics Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer features:

Anvil lopper tree trimmer provides extended reach and leveraging power for chopping through branches with ease

Sharp blade made of carbon steel with a nonstick coating for smooth cuts and long-lasting strength

Lightweight yet durable aluminum tube handles with shock-absorbing bumpers

Comfortable PP and TPR grip promotes a secure slip-resistant hold

Measures 28.5 by 1.1 by 11.8 inches;

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

