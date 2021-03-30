Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet from just $40 right now (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering its Fire 7 tablet 16GB for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked since a brief $35 offer last summer, and the best we can find. You can also grab the 32GB variant for $59.99, down from the usual $70, right now as well. While it certainly isn’t the most powerful option out there, this is a fully-functioning tablet for just $40 after all. Perfect for grandma, the kids, or just as a family room device, it sports a 7-inch display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1GB of RAM. The 2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras are joined by hands-free Alexa access and 720p video. Rated 4+ stars from over 173,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to make your $40 investment last even longer, especially if the kids are going to be getting their hands on it, is with a simple case. This model sells for $10 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. It provides some extra protection as well as a handy kickstand for watching content at the right angle.

While not quite as affordable as today’s Fire 7 offers, we are also still tracking some notable deals on Amazon’s higher-end tablets as well. Both still quite inexpensive, we are tracking the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 8 starting from $60 right here.

But if it’s the newer smart Amazon gear you’re after, there are deals to be had on that stuff too. We have an Amazon all-time low on the All-new Echo Show 10 as well as most of the Echo lineup starting from just $17 right here.

More on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet:

7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD); 9th generation (2019 release)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

