FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet from just $40 right now (Reg. $50)

-
Amazon
20% off From $40

Amazon is now offering its Fire 7 tablet 16GB for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked since a brief $35 offer last summer, and the best we can find. You can also grab the 32GB variant for $59.99, down from the usual $70, right now as well. While it certainly isn’t the most powerful option out there, this is a fully-functioning tablet for just $40 after all. Perfect for grandma, the kids, or just as a family room device, it sports a 7-inch display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1GB of RAM. The 2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras are joined by hands-free Alexa access and 720p video. Rated 4+ stars from over 173,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to make your $40 investment last even longer, especially if the kids are going to be getting their hands on it, is with a simple case. This model sells for $10 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. It provides some extra protection as well as a handy kickstand for watching content at the right angle. 

While not quite as affordable as today’s Fire 7 offers, we are also still tracking some notable deals on Amazon’s higher-end tablets as well. Both still quite inexpensive, we are tracking the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 8 starting from $60 right here

But if it’s the newer smart Amazon gear you’re after, there are deals to be had on that stuff too. We have an Amazon all-time low on the All-new Echo Show 10 as well as most of the Echo lineup starting from just $17 right here

More on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet:

  • 7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD); 9th generation (2019 release)
  • Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
  • 1 GB of RAM
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant...
Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs t...
Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + ...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone drops to new all-ti...
This Amazon-made Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer has hit a ne...
Upgrade your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with this bud...
Aukey’s USB-C hub expands your MacBook or Mac min...
TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via ...
Show More Comments

Related

37% off

Score Amazon’s Fire HD tablets at up to 37% off with deals starting from $60 shipped today

From $60 Learn More
30% off

Osmo Easter sale now live at up to 54% off: iPad/Fire Tablet kits from $21 Prime shipped

From $21 Learn More
35% off

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant with 30 hours of battery life, more for $26

$26 Learn More
48% off

Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs to automate outdoor lighting at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $15

Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + get eight tools, more for under $12

Under $12 Learn More
70% off

Join Sam’s Club, get a FREE household card, + save up to 70% with membership deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Review

Lorex 2K Video Doorbell Review: Feature-packed with no monthly fees [Video]

Learn More

CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards offer six macros + more from $50

Learn More