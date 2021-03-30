FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Embrace spring, summer, and fall with Coleman’s 2-Person Tent: $46.50 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent for $46.70 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. Coleman’s 2-person dome tent aims to have you up and running in no time with a quick 10-minute setup. A weatherproof design delivers welded floors and inverted seams that are ready to keep water out. The company tests this unit against wind and rain and claims that it is sturdy enough to withstand gusts of 35+ MPH. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to pick up Swiss+Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multi-Tool at under $13. This pocketable multitool is ready to take on an abundance of uses. It’s outfitted with two hex wrenches, six screwdrivers, pliers, a bottle opener, and the list goes on.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out some of the other deals we’ve discovered. You may be interested in this solar-powered flashlight at $5.50 Prime shipped, Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool for $8, and Plow & Hearth’s 8-foot Roll-Out Garden Pathway is under $45. Swing by our sports and fitness guide to find even more notable discounts similar to these.

Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent features:

  • Wind and rain tested: Strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds
  • Great ventilation: Large windows and ground vent for enhanced airflow
  • Stay connected: E-port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside

