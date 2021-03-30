Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your springtime rides at a low of $100

Amazon is offering the Garmin Edge 130 Compact Cycling/Bike GPS for $99.93 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $170 to $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With nicer weather finally arriving, it’s time to head outdoors and start enjoying the sunshine again. For you, that might be taking a bike ride. If that’s the case, this cycling GPS is designed to use GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellites as well as an altimeter so you know exactly how far, fast, hard, and high you ride. The 1.8-inch display features is crisp and “easy to read in [both] sunlight or low-light conditions.” It’s also compatible with other cycling accessories from Garmin, including the company’s rearview radar and smart lights. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can use a few bucks of your savings to pick up this official handlebar mount for the unit. It’s under $11 on Amazon, making it a budget-focused buy all around. With a combined 4.7/5 star rating from nearly 2,000 happy riders, you know this will be a great addition to your outdoor cycling setup.

If camping is more your style, then check out this deal we found on Coleman’s 2-person tent. It’s down to $46.50 right now, saving you 27% from its normal going rate. Able to withstand 35+ MPH winds, this tent is great for all kinds of conditions.

More about the Garmin Edge 130 Bike GPS:

Simplified, rugged design with 1.8” display that’s crisp and easy to read in sunlight or low-light conditions

With GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellites and an altimeter, you’ll know how far, fast, hard and high you’ve ridden on the longest climbs or on your way through the city

Compatible with varia cycling awareness accessories, including rearview Radar and smart bike lights

