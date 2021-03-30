FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy takes up to 60% off sitewide with spring deals from $8 + extra 20% off your order

-
FashionOld Navy
60% off From $8

Old Navy takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $8. Plus, Old Navy is offering 20% off your order. No code needed and discount is applied at checkout. During this event you can easily refresh your wardrobe with deals on chino pants, jeans, shorts, joggers, t-shirts, shoes, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Athletic Taper Rigid Non-Stretch Dark-Wash Jeans that are currently marked down to $18. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $35. This style will become a go-to throughout any season and the athletic fit is flattering. Plus, the hem can be rolled to show off your spring sneakers too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Old Navy

About the Author

Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and...
Joe’s New Balance takes 30-50% off select styles ...
Under Armour’s Hitch ColdGear Boot Socks for $11 ...
The North Face gear up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pull...
Under Armour takes up to 25% off spring workout wear fr...
Nordstrom’s Easter Shop has everything you need t...
Sperry Outlet Flash Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoe...
Banana Republic Spring Event cuts 40% off sitewide + an...
Show More Comments

Related

Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and apparel will have you ready to tee off

Learn More
Reg. $300

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via Amazon at $225 shipped

$225 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, smart speaker, more now $90 (Reg. up to $188)

$90 Learn More
New low

Viro Rides’ stunt scooter hits Amazon low at under $36 shipped

Under $36 Learn More
Amazon low

Elegantly conceal TV cables with this spacious cord cover kit: $20 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$20 Learn More
41% off

Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your springtime rides at a low of $100

$100 Learn More
22% off

Amazon will ship you two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for only $4.50 each

$4.50 each Learn More
17% off

Make egg bites and mini cheescakes at home: Dash Sous Vide Maker drops to $25 at Amazon

$25 Learn More