Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, smart speaker, more now $90 (Reg. up to $188)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa for $89.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $230 and regularly fetching as much as $188 over the last few months at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly $100 in savings and the best we can find. Not only does this one have Alexa built-in for accessing virtual assistant features from the bathroom, it also boasts a compact smart speaker “designed to be water resistant with high quality 360-degree sound.” Alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting the Oral-B tracking and coaching app, it has all of the most important timers and sensors to ensure you’re brushing the right way. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

For something significantly more affordable, check out the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for under $20 Prime shipped. This one will still provide all of the most important features, including timers and the charger, you just won’t get the built-in smart features or Alexa. But buy with confidence as this one carries a 4+ star rating from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Oral-B Guide toothbrush system:

Oral-B Guide is a Smart Toothbrush System for adults and kids alike that combines the cleaning power of an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush with Amazon Alexa built-in for the ultimate brushing experience — and setup is easy and quick

Amazon Alexa provides voice control in your bathroom for a hands-free experience— ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather and more

The compact smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built-in is designed to be water resistant with high quality 360-degree sound

