Panasonic’s 8-pack of AAA eneloop rechargeable batteries now under $16

Amazon is now offering an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries for $15.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27, today’s deal is matching our mention from earlier this year and is the lowest we can find. While not a huge discount from what we have been tracking at Amazon lately, they are currently fetching $20 at Walmart and this is the second best price we have tracked over the last year on some of the best rechargeable batteries out there. They can maintain a “70% charge after 10-years” of use, come pre-charged, and can be juiced back up a total of 2,100 times. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great alternative if you’re not sold on the powerful and long-lasting eneloop solution above is this Rayovac Rechargeable kit. It includes a pair of AA and AAA batteries as well as the charger for $11 Prime shipped. The batteries certainly won’t last you, or carry a charge, as long, but this will save you some cash if they are just for something that won’t get used as often. 

More on the Panasonic eneloop batteries:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use
  • No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

