Panasonic’s 8-pack of AAA eneloop rechargeable batteries now under $16

Amazon is now offering an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries for $15.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27, today’s deal is matching our mention from earlier this year and is the lowest we can find. While not a huge discount from what we have been tracking at Amazon lately, they are currently fetching $20 at Walmart and this is the second best price we have tracked over the last year on some of the best rechargeable batteries out there. They can maintain a “70% charge after 10-years” of use, come pre-charged, and can be juiced back up a total of 2,100 times. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative if you’re not sold on the powerful and long-lasting eneloop solution above is this Rayovac Rechargeable kit. It includes a pair of AA and AAA batteries as well as the charger for $11 Prime shipped. The batteries certainly won’t last you, or carry a charge, as long, but this will save you some cash if they are just for something that won’t get used as often.

Then head over to our Green Deals hub for even more rechargeable and environmentally-responsible discounts. The ongoing Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale is a great place to score some deals on outdoor yard tools and you’ll want to head over to today’s Home Depot patio furniture sale for a pre-summer refresh too.

More on the Panasonic eneloop batteries:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use

No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

