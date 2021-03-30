FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Recover faster and reduce pain with the Actigun Percussion Massager, now $55 (Reg. $199)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $199 $55

From top athletes to office workers, pretty much everyone experiences muscle pain at some point. The Actigun Percussion Massager provides rapid relief, with a smart chip that selects the perfect settings for any problem. You can get it today for just $54.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Massage is a proven therapy for muscle problems. It helps to break down scar tissue and promote better circulation, which is needed for natural repair. A good massage can also help you to relax, which further reduces any discomfort. 

With Actigun, you can get a pro-level massage any time you want. Powered by a brushless motor, this intelligent massage gun delivers between 1200 and 3300 percussions per minute. 

The speed is adjusted by the built-in smart chip, and four massage heads allow you to target different muscle groups. Thermal ventilation ensures your massager won’t overheat, and the motor is almost silent. On a full charge, Actigun gives you 120 minutes of massage time. The ergonomic handle is easy to grip, and the design reduces vibrations.

Just as importantly, Actigun is light enough to take anywhere. It’s perfect for days hunched over your computer, recovering from playing sport, and stressful business trips. In the words of John, an Actigun owner: “It’s quieter than other brands, feels durable, portable, and lightweight.”

Order today for $54.99 to get Actigun and all the key accessories at 72% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Forget going to the barber when you pick up this $30 co...
Chefman’s 8-qt. Touch Air Fryer with viewing wind...
Refresh your patio with up to $100 off chairs, sectiona...
Philips’ popular OneBlade Pro shaver back to Blac...
The Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer automate...
Amazon’s best-selling HEPA air purifier banishes ...
Stock up on Gain flings! Laundry Soap Pacs: 96-loads fo...
Sit on a pedestal with X Rocker’s Mammoth Bluetoo...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Forget going to the barber when you pick up this $30 cordless haircutting kit on Amazon (36% off)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $25

Under Armour’s Hitch ColdGear Boot Socks for $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

$11 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 30, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+, official bands, more

Listen now
40% off

Mpow’s Selfie LED Ring Light bundle with tripod now just $12 Prime shipped (40% off)

$12 Learn More
Shop now

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More

New Twelve South MagicBridge houses your extended Magic Keyboard and Trackpad

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

From $9 Learn More
50% off

The North Face gear up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More