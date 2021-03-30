Save up to 66% in Microsoft’s latest 4K + HD movie sale on Oblivion, Jaws, Speed, more

The Microsoft Store is back with a slew of new movies for just $5 each. Our favorite is Oblivion in 4K, which goes for $15 at Google Play. Our last mention was $7 last year and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Staring both Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman, this cinematic masterpiece follows a lone repairman on a near-ruined future Earth. There, he finds himself questioning everything as he fights to save humanity. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great 4K and HD movies for just $5 each. Plus, swing by Microsoft’s landing page for even more discounts.

Other $5 flicks:

Be sure to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale. It features a slew of other discounted flicks with prices from $1 for rentals and $5 for owning. Classics like Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Princess Diaries, and many others are available here.

More about Oblivion:

One of the few remaining drone repairmen assigned to Earth, its surface devastated after decades of war with the alien Scavs, discovers a crashed spacecraft with contents that bring into question everything he believed about the war, and may even put the fate of mankind in his hands.

