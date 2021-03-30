FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Viro Rides’ stunt scooter hits Amazon low at under $36 shipped

-
AmazonSports-FitnessViro Rides
New low Under $36

Amazon is offering the Viro Rides VR 230 Attitude Stunt Scooter for $35.77 shipped. Normally up to $65, the other color of this model fetches $60 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This scooter is perfect for kids who are wanting to get back outside this spring. It features a lightweight aluminum frame that’s still sturdy for doing stunts and riding around. The BMX-style handles feature rubber grips that are perfect for holding onto. On the back, you’ll find a rear friction foot brake that’s designed to stop the 100mm polyurethane tires that spin on high-performance ABEC-7 bearings. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your kids are younger, consider the Razor A Kick Scooter at $30. Not only are you saving around $6, but it’s also smaller for easier storage. The wheels are a bit smaller here, clocking in at 98mm, and the bearings are ABEC-5, meaning they won’t spin quite as freely as today’s lead deal.

More of a biker? You’ll want to check out the deal that we recently found on Garmin’s cycling GPS system. It’s built to track your rides through GPS and even ties in with the company’s other accessories. At an all-time low of $100, you’re saving at least $70 with today’s discount, but it won’t last long, so hurry and pick one up before the price rises again.

More about the Viro Rides Stunt Scooter:

  • Sturdy scooter for doing stunts
  • Lightweight, aluminum frame
  • BMX-style handlebars with rubber grips
  • 100 millimeter polyurethane tires with high-performance ABEC-7 bearings
  • Rear friction foot brake

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Viro Rides

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via ...
Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, sm...
Elegantly conceal TV cables with this spacious cord cov...
Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your sp...
Amazon will ship you two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for o...
Make egg bites and mini cheescakes at home: Dash Sous V...
Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro with sous vide bags hit...
Embrace spring, summer, and fall with Coleman’s 2-Per...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $70

Save up to $70 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters on sale from $190

From $190 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter gets $245 discount, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with an outdoor motion-sensing LED flood light at $22.50, more

Learn More

Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and apparel will have you ready to tee off

Learn More
Reg. $300

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via Amazon at $225 shipped

$225 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, smart speaker, more now $90 (Reg. up to $188)

$90 Learn More
Amazon low

Elegantly conceal TV cables with this spacious cord cover kit: $20 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$20 Learn More
60% off

Old Navy takes up to 60% off sitewide with spring deals from $8 + extra 20% off your order

From $8 Learn More