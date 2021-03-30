Viro Rides’ stunt scooter hits Amazon low at under $36 shipped

Amazon is offering the Viro Rides VR 230 Attitude Stunt Scooter for $35.77 shipped. Normally up to $65, the other color of this model fetches $60 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This scooter is perfect for kids who are wanting to get back outside this spring. It features a lightweight aluminum frame that’s still sturdy for doing stunts and riding around. The BMX-style handles feature rubber grips that are perfect for holding onto. On the back, you’ll find a rear friction foot brake that’s designed to stop the 100mm polyurethane tires that spin on high-performance ABEC-7 bearings. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your kids are younger, consider the Razor A Kick Scooter at $30. Not only are you saving around $6, but it’s also smaller for easier storage. The wheels are a bit smaller here, clocking in at 98mm, and the bearings are ABEC-5, meaning they won’t spin quite as freely as today’s lead deal.

More of a biker? You’ll want to check out the deal that we recently found on Garmin’s cycling GPS system. It’s built to track your rides through GPS and even ties in with the company’s other accessories. At an all-time low of $100, you’re saving at least $70 with today’s discount, but it won’t last long, so hurry and pick one up before the price rises again.

More about the Viro Rides Stunt Scooter:

Sturdy scooter for doing stunts

Lightweight, aluminum frame

BMX-style handlebars with rubber grips

100 millimeter polyurethane tires with high-performance ABEC-7 bearings

Rear friction foot brake

