Prep for spring with up to 35% off Greenworks electric trimmers, mowers, more from $47

Save 35%

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric lawn care tools headlined by the Greenworks 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer with included battery and charger for $119.99. Shipping is available for free across the board. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the second-best price this year, and the lowest since January. Sporting up to 60-minutes of cordless runtime thanks to the bundled battery, this hedge trimmer will ensure you’re ready to tidy up those bushes and other shrubbery around the yard. It comes equipped with 22-inches of cutting blades, giving you plenty of reach for taller hedges and the like. Over 950 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $47.

Other notable Greenworks deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the price cuts from Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale that’s still live from earlier in the week. You’ll find some additional outdoor electric tools alongside hydroponic growers and more. Or give our Green Deals guide a look for even more environmentally-friendly ways to save.

Greenworks 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1. 5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries.

