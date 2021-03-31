FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your family’s bicycles with four loud, easy-to-install bells at under $1.50 each (Save 32%)

Amazon is offering the four Emoly Aluminum Alloy Bicycle Bells for $5.42 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 32% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Warm weather has arrived for many and it beckons us to head outdoors. One great way to do that is to dust off your bike and head out for a long and relaxing ride. Buying these bicycle bells will allow you to outfit the whole family with an easy way to alert other riders while you’re out and about. They produce up to 75dB of sound and are touted as being easy to install on handlebars ranging from 0.83 to 0.94 inches in diameter. Rated 4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could use that money on Emoly’s Hand Pump. It’ll only set you back $5 Prime shipped and is ready to top off bike tires in addition to exercise balls and more. You’ll get a unit that’s tight, small, and easy to take wherever needed.

This deal is one of many other outdoor-related discounts we’ve spotted lately. Examples include Plow & Hearth’s 8-foot Roll-Out Garden Pathway at under $45 alongside BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench at $24 Prime shipped, and Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool for $8. Keep the ball rolling by visiting our sports and fitness and home good guides.

Emoly Aluminum Alloy Bicycle Bell features:

  • Made of high quality aluminum alloy, the highest volume is 75dB after laboratory test.
  • External high strength spring, easy to use without deformation
  • Fits for bicycles handlebar tube outer diameter with 21mm – 24mm (0. 83inch – 0. 94inch)

