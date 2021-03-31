It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we have already seen price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases, we are now turning our attention to all of Wednesday’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Lootbox RPG, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, ArtRage, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Mobile Protection – Anti Theft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Teeth Brush Timer & Alarm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

