FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s 1,200-piece AT-AT Walker returns to low of $135 + $10 off orders over $50

-
LEGOToys & HobbiesZavvi
Save now

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for $134.99 shipped when code LEGOATAT has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $160 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, matches the all-time low, and is the best this year. As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13-inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. It’ll also go great with the new LEGO Hoth Microfighters, too. We found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. Head below for more

Amazon is also getting in on the LEGO discounts today with its own promotion that’s taking $10 off select orders over $50. With a variety of sets ranging from Creator 3-in-1 to Star Wars, Marvel, and more included here, you’ll be able to score a collection of kits at a discount. Whether you’re looking for some smaller gifts to pad those Easter baskets or want a new centerpiece of your brick-built collection, there are quite a few notable kits here, some of which are already on sale too. So be sure to shop everything right here.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking new all-time lows on LEGO’s Art mosaics at $96 including Marvel, The Beatles, and Andy Warhol creations. But for Star Wars fans looking to get in on the display-worthy LEGO action, last week saw the announcement of new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets alongside an upcoming Probe Droid set

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + ...
Board games from $6: Monopoly classic, Super Mario Edit...
LEGO’s Art mosaics fall to new all-time lows at $...
LEGO expands buildable helmet collection with new 410-p...
LEGO teases upcoming UCS-style R2-D2 set ahead of May t...
LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz fall to $16 (...
Score this Nintendo Mario Boo Mansion diorama for your ...
Osmo Easter sale now live at up to 54% off: iPad/Fire T...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Shuttle review: A downsized build that delivers plenty of value

Learn More
Save 20%

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz fall to $16 (Save 20%), much more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits: Infinity Saga collection, more

Read more Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Amazon World Backup Day HD and SSD sale from $42.50: SanDisk all-time lows, more

From $42.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate monitoring at $177 (Save 40%)

$177 Learn More
Save 30%

Logitech’s Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Cases pack built-in trackpads from $105 (Save 30%)

From $105 Learn More