LEGO’s 1,200-piece AT-AT Walker returns to low of $135 + $10 off orders over $50

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for $134.99 shipped when code LEGOATAT has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $160 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, matches the all-time low, and is the best this year. As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13-inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. It’ll also go great with the new LEGO Hoth Microfighters, too. We found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. Head below for more

Amazon is also getting in on the LEGO discounts today with its own promotion that’s taking $10 off select orders over $50. With a variety of sets ranging from Creator 3-in-1 to Star Wars, Marvel, and more included here, you’ll be able to score a collection of kits at a discount. Whether you’re looking for some smaller gifts to pad those Easter baskets or want a new centerpiece of your brick-built collection, there are quite a few notable kits here, some of which are already on sale too. So be sure to shop everything right here.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking new all-time lows on LEGO’s Art mosaics at $96 including Marvel, The Beatles, and Andy Warhol creations. But for Star Wars fans looking to get in on the display-worthy LEGO action, last week saw the announcement of new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets alongside an upcoming Probe Droid set.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

