Logitech's Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Cases pack built-in trackpads from $105 (Save 30%)

-
Amazon
Save 30% From $105

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech’s Folio Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Cases headlined by the latest 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air version at $147.11 shipped. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts and the second-best price to date on the recent release. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest iPads with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpad. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 305 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $105.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch 10.2-inch iPad Keyboard Folio for $135.99. Down from its $150 going rate, you’re looking at $14 in savings, one of the first overall discounts, and a match of our previous mention. While you’re getting much of the same features as found above, this model is designed to work with the latest two 10.2-inch iPads. Or if you’re still rocking Apple’s third-generation iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the version built for those devices is down to $105 from its $150 going rate.

Those who would rather go with Apple’s in-house models are also in luck, as we’re still tracking $100 in savings on both the iPad Pro Magic Keyboards. With discounts on both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models, prices start at $199. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide this week, as well.

Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case features:

Use all the multi-touch gesture controls you already love like swipe, pinch, and scroll to navigate iPad Pro even faster. Backlit keys automatically adjust to your environment’s lighting. If you need more or less light, the brightness levels are adjustable. Large, well-spaced keyboard containing a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys lets you type comfortably with speed and accuracy.

