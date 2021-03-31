Capture your commute with Pyle’s 1080p Dash Cam, now $24.50 (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the Pyle 1080p Dash Cam for $24.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to capture what happens while on the road, this dash cam is worthy of your consideration. Its 1080p sensor is able to record a clear picture of whatever lays ahead and a preview can be seen on its built-in 1.5-inch display. A built-in battery is paired with a shock and vibration sensor that can automatically power up this unit to record what happened even when the car is turned off. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far this unit rests at 4/5 stars and Pyle is a reputable brand.

Give your vehicle’s windshield a once-over before and after installation when using a tad of today’s savings on Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at under $3 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be stowed in your glove compartment to make future cleanups a cinch.

Pyle 1080p Dash Cam features:

Pyle compact size 1.5” inch digital display screen vehicle DVR car dash cam. A vehicle camera video recording system in full HD 1080p that provides great sharp video quality. The product is supported with mic and audio

With parking mode turned on, it will be automatically start recording when it detects any objects or creatures movement. The video will be locked for safekeeping. It also features instant playback and preview of recorded media

