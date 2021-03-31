Samsung’s Sound Tower Speaker with party lighting, karaoke, more now $375 (Reg. $700)

Five Star Buy (100% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Wireless Sound Tower Speaker for $375 shipped. This feature-rich, high-end solution is regularly $700 at Best Buy, where it is currently on sale for $600, and fetches closer to $550 at Amazon right now. Today’s offer is up to $325 off the regular price, $175 below Amazon, and the best we can find. Dropping in price on the heels of Samsung announcing a lighter 300-watt model at $300, this one packs 1500-watts of bi-directional sound and a built-in 10-inch subwoofer. This is more than just a really powerful speaker though. Alongside optional rhythmic party lighting effects, it has built-in Bluetooth/Wi-Fi streaming, remote control, a 3.5mm audio jack, and karaoke mode with a pair microphone inputs. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A more affordable way to bring a larger, party-style speaker to your setup is with the Sony XB72 High Power Home Audio System at $250 shipped. This one also include the karaoke mode, speaker lighting, and wireless streaming, but for $125 less. It’s not quite as powerful, but it will certainly push out some serious audio and significantly louder than most highly-portable Bluetooth options.

Otherwise, dive into today’s JBL Bluetooth speaker sale for additional options starting from $50 and check out all of the smart Amazon speakers right here starting from $30. You’ll also find some lingering Bose price drops, a great deal on Amazon’s #1 best-selling Bluetooth 5.0 stereo amplifier, and even more right here.

More on the Samsung Sound Tower:

Get the party started with this Samsung T70 sound tower. The powerful speakers fill the room with up to 1500W of bi-directional sound, and the built-in 10-inch woofer delivers loud, impressively detailed bass. This Samsung T70 sound tower has integrated LED party lights that enhance any gathering with a variety of rhythmic lighting effects.

