Upgrade your Mac setup with iClever’s wireless rechargeable keyboard for just $16.50 (45% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Rechargeable Wireless Mac Keyboard for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code FWOHBWOM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this saves you 45% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. While we specifically call out its compatibility with macOS, this keyboard does double duty and also features Windows function keys printed on the caps so you can use it with either operating system. It uses a USB-based wireless receiver to connect to your computer and can function from “up to 33-feet away,” meaning you can use this from the couch or at your desk. It’s full-sized with a dedicated 10-key pad on the right, but also ultra-slim, It’ll last for a “full 90-hours of typing” on “just a 2-hour charge.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this budget-friendly wireless mouse on Amazon. It can be had for only $11, which leaves some cash in your pocket from today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite the same color scheme as the keyboard above, it’s hard to deny that black and white go well together on a desk.

Looking for something that’s more gamer-focused? Well, earlier today we spotted this deal on Cooler Master’s latest RGB gaming keyboards. The deals start at $76 and these are the first price cuts that we’ve tracked historically. So, if you’re on the hunt for something flashy, be sure to check out our previous coverage.

More about the iClever Wireless Keyboard:

Fully compatible with Windows and Mac OS systems, this wireless keyboard gives the best of both worlds, letting you use either Windows or Mac keyboard layouts depending on your preference. All you have to do is change the USB receiver between the devices you want to connect to and press Fn+Q/W keys.

EASY SETUP AND STABLE CONNECTION: Simply insert the USB receiver into your computer, open the keyboard¡¯s on-off switch, and then you can use it instantly. The wireless 2.4GHz technology provides a powerful and stable connection without delays, dropouts, and interference, giving you the freedom to move up to 33 feet away.

LONG BATTERY LIFE & AUTOMATIC SLEEP MODEL: Engineered with a rechargeable battery that lasts a full 90 hours of typing on just a 2 hr charge. In the absence of an operation, the keyboard will go into sleep mode after 10 minutes to save energy, just press any button to wake it up.

