Autel’s latest EVO II Pro quadcopter falls to new 2021 low following $300 discount

Adorama is currently offering the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter bundled with an on-the-go kit for $1,594.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,895 or more, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is $150 below our previous mention, and a new 2021 low. Autel Robotics’ latest quadcopter delivers a folding design with a 40-minute flight time and 9KM range. Its built-in 1-inch camera sensor can capture 6K HDR video and pairs with the drone’s built-in AI obstacle avoidance. You’ll also get a spare battery as well as some extra propellers and a carrying case to hold everything. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at DroneDJ. Head below for more.

For those who don’t need the extra accessories, Amazon is offering the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter by itself for $1,295 when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you $200, this is $100 below our previous mention and marking a new Amazon low. You’ll find the same feature sets as noted above, just without the added accessories.

Those looking for some storage to add into the mix on their new aerial photography rig won’t want to miss out on Lexar’s expansive Play 1TB microSD Card, which has dropped in price for the first time to $180. But we’re also seeing a notable discount on Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable 2TB SSD at $70 off, as well.

Autel EVO II Pro Drone features:

For professionals that need more control, the EVO II PRO 6K Drone Plus On-the-Go Bundle from Autel offers you a gimbal camera with a variable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11, giving you wide-ranging adjustment over how much light gets into the 6K 1″ sensor. The camera delivers ISO ranges up to 6400 for video and up to 12,800 for photos.

