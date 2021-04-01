ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 packs a GTX 1650 Ti + 4K OLED display at $250 off

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 with 4.7GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $250 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this model. Sporting the latest-generation 4-core 8-thread i7 processor, this laptop also delivers a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card for ample power to game or create while on the go. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD to round out its powerful specs. For the screen, you’ll find a 15.6-inch OLED 4K touch display that will give you Pantone-validated visuals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when picking up the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop instead. While it doesn’t deliver an 4-core i7 or 4K display to your setup, it does pack a 4-core i5 and GTX 1650 Ti, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on-the-go. Coming in at $730 on Amazon, this is a great choice if you’re looking for something a bit more portable than a full-sized desktop.

