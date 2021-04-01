FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 packs a GTX 1650 Ti + 4K OLED display at $250 off

-
$250 off $1,200

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 with 4.7GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $250 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this model. Sporting the latest-generation 4-core 8-thread i7 processor, this laptop also delivers a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card for ample power to game or create while on the go. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD to round out its powerful specs. For the screen, you’ll find a 15.6-inch OLED 4K touch display that will give you Pantone-validated visuals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when picking up the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop instead. While it doesn’t deliver an 4-core i7 or 4K display to your setup, it does pack a 4-core i5 and GTX 1650 Ti, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on-the-go. Coming in at $730 on Amazon, this is a great choice if you’re looking for something a bit more portable than a full-sized desktop.

Speaking of gaming, did you see the latest CORSAIR keyboards? They’re quite budget-friendly, starting at just $50. There are some fairly premium features in play as well, including per-key RGB backlighting, integration with Elgato’s Stream Deck software, and more.

More about the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15:

  • 15.6″ UHD Touch Panel (3840 x 2160)
  • Intel® Core i7-1165G7 Processor
  • 16GB system memory for basic multitasking
  • 1TB “Teton Glacier” PCIe SSD
  • Alexa Built-In
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650Ti Max-Q graphics

