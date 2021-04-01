FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney now offers up to 40% off official clothing, toys, more from $12 + rare sitewide free shipping

We are now tracking up to 40% off a wide-range of Disney clothing deals, as well as markdowns on toys and a collection of accessories. And even better, the official Disney shop is offering free shipping sitewide today with code FREESHIP, as opposed to the usual free shipping in orders over $75. With up to 40% off and rare free shipping (only happens for one day at a time, a few times per year), this is a perfect chance to score some birthday gifts, new PJs for the kids, or add to your growing Disney collection. Head below for more details. 

Disney clothing deals + free shipping day

You’ll find all of today’s markdowns right here including official Disney clothing, pajamas, accessories, costumes, figurines, and much more. The deals start from under $12 and remember to use the code above to bag free shipping. 

One standout, among the many, for the kids is the Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda Fleece Pajama Set for $15.98 shipped. Regularly $27, and currently starting at $23 via Amazon, that’s more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This adorable pajama set includes the velour pants and a warm fleece top with raglan sleeves and a Baby Yoda appliqué. The kids can even “flip the sequin character art–brush to change expressions.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But be sure to browse through the entire Disney clothing and toy sale right here. Once again, the deals start from $12 and remember to use that free shipping code above. 

While we are talking the Magic Kingdom, be sure to checkout CASETiFY’s latest Disney collection featuring iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and more, all adorned with your favorite characters. Then dive into all of LEGO’s March 2021 sets feature new Star Wars builds and much more

More on the Disney Baby Yoda Fleece Pajama Set:

They’ll only feel ”warm fuzzies” when sleeping snugly alongside The Child in these Star Wars: The Mandalorian fleece pajamas with raglan pullover top, velour print bottoms, and–just for fun–image changing flip sequin art…Fuzzy fleece pullover top with long raglan sleeves, plus contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem…Snug velour pants with The Child print, elastic waistband and contrast ribbed ankle cuffs. 

