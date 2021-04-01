FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Knock some gifts off your list: L.O.L Surprise sets are starting from just $8 in today’s Gold Box

-
20% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a collection of L.O.L Surprise dolls and toy sets for the kids. Perfect for scratching some upcoming gifts off your list, the deals start from just $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are plenty of lower-cost items in the sale down below, one standout here is the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise box for $55.99. Regularly $70 and going for as much as $90 over the last few months, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This is the ultimate L.O.L box featuring “60+ surprises” including “exclusive dolls and accessories.“ It has two dolls each with seven surprises as well as a pet, supplies, hairstyles, and a carry case to keep it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers. More L.O.L Surprise deals below. 

L.O.L Surprise Gold Box deals:

Firstly go check out the new OtterBox iPad gear for kids, then head over to our toy deal hub for even more notable price drops. We have this Kinetic Sand kit for under $12, the ongoing Osmo Easter sale, and some nice low-cost Amazon tablets that are great for the kids. Just make sure you dive into to our LEGO guide and check out these new all-time lows on LEGO’s Art mosaics

More on the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise:

  • L.O.L. Surprise provides the ultimate unboxing experience with the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise
  • Discover 60+ never before seen surprises inside with exclusive dolls and accessories
  • Includes: 2 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, each with 7 surprises, 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise pet with 7 surprises, 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise Lil sister with 5 surprises, 12 plastic hairstyles, 6 brush able hairstyles, 6 face masks, 10 additional accessories, spy glass, sticker L.O.L. Bigger surprise turns into a purse carrying case where you can hold lol collectible dolls; only 1 style available

