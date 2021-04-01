Knock some gifts off your list: L.O.L Surprise sets are starting from just $8 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a collection of L.O.L Surprise dolls and toy sets for the kids. Perfect for scratching some upcoming gifts off your list, the deals start from just $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are plenty of lower-cost items in the sale down below, one standout here is the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise box for $55.99. Regularly $70 and going for as much as $90 over the last few months, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This is the ultimate L.O.L box featuring “60+ surprises” including “exclusive dolls and accessories.“ It has two dolls each with seven surprises as well as a pet, supplies, hairstyles, and a carry case to keep it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers. More L.O.L Surprise deals below.
L.O.L Surprise Gold Box deals:
- Lights Groovy Babe Fashion Doll $19 (Reg. $25)
- Dance Machine Car with Doll $24 (Reg. $30)
- 3-pack LOL Surprise Minis $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fashion Journal Set $11 (Reg. $20)
- Lunar New Year Doll or Pet $8 (Reg. $10)
- And even more…
More on the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise:
- L.O.L. Surprise provides the ultimate unboxing experience with the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise
- Discover 60+ never before seen surprises inside with exclusive dolls and accessories
- Includes: 2 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, each with 7 surprises, 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise pet with 7 surprises, 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise Lil sister with 5 surprises, 12 plastic hairstyles, 6 brush able hairstyles, 6 face masks, 10 additional accessories, spy glass, sticker L.O.L. Bigger surprise turns into a purse carrying case where you can hold lol collectible dolls; only 1 style available
