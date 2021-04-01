Rocketbook kicks single-use notebooks to the curb with reusable designs at a low of $21

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot-Grid Notebook in Teal for $20.98 Prime shipped. Down from its $32 list price, today’s deal matches an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon in this colorway and is the best available. If you’re tired of buying and rebuying notebook after notebook for different projects, give Rocketbook a look. It features 36 pages of dot-grid paper that can be wiped clean, giving you endless use out of a single notebook. Once you write something, give it just 15 seconds to adhere and dry on the page then it’s there until you wet it and wipe it away. Rocketbook also integrates with Google Drive, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, and more using a free app on your iPhone or Android so you can digitize your notes before erasing them and starting over. Today’s deal includes not only the Rocketbook itself in a 6- by 8.8-inch form-factor, but also a Pilot Frixion pen and microfiber cloth. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you prefer plain old pen and paper, be sure to give this 3-pack of Field Notes a look. Each one sports 48 sheets of compact 3.5- by 5.5-inch lined paper, which might be a better option than the dot-grid featured above. The main thing to note here is that these pages are only erasable if you use pencil or special pens, as you can’t just wet the page and wipe things away. You can pick up the multi-pack for $13 on Amazon, which saves you a decent amount over today’s lead deal.

Once you arrive at your desk, use Belkin’s new MagSafe charging stand to power your gear. It holds an iPhone 12-series smartphone alongside an Apple Watch and even has a spot for your AirPods to power up. Right now, you can save 20% on it, bringing the price down to $120.

More about Rocketbook:

No more wasting paper – this 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

