Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system at $250 shipped

Yajun-US (99% positive lifetime feedback, an official TaoTronics reseller) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $249.99 shipped with the code CKODDDZJ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $330 list price, this saves you $70 and similar, but not quite as high-powered setups go for $285 at Amazon. With the ability to blanket 6,000-square feet in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, this mesh system is perfect for homes of all sizes. It features three nodes that are each capable of covering 2,000-square feet, and when combined your devices will seamlessly handoff between them for coverage that has no dead spots. The system can support up to 200 devices, making it great for smart homes with plenty of accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite 6,000-square feet of coverage, check out eero. You can pick up a similar 3-node system for $199, though it only reaches to 5,000-square feet. eero is great for those who want something simple and easy-to-use but that offers robust features, like parental controls, built-in ad blocking, and more.

Ready to expand your wired network? Well, earlier today we spotted a deal on 10 6-inch Monoprice Cat6A Ethernet cables. They’re just $1 each, making them quite budget-friendly to pick up if you need to plug-in smart home hubs or anything else that similarly requires a shorter cable.

More about TaoTronics’ Mesh Wi-Fi System:

Compared with dual band, 5.8GHz of Tri-Band served as a dedicated line of backhaul among routers to ensure higher-speed internet surfing and stronger connection of a less crowed network. The whole home mesh wifi system could get the most from the ISP to carry 4K streams and smart home devices.

