Need an air fryer? This highly-rated 4.2-qt. is just $30 shipped for today only (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive deal brings 4.2-quarts of air fryer to your setup at $30 or 50% off the going rate. That is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This one sports a 1500-watt heating system to provide that golden crispy texture while getting most of the oil out of your family’s diet at the same time. It has an adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees), allowing for loads of custom recipes, as well as a matte black finish with stainless steel accents. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s non-existent $30 air fryer category shows just how notable today’s deal really is. The next best price we can find on Amazon for any air fryer, brand name or otherwise, starts at $40 and it’s half the size of today’s lead deal. These 1-day air fryer deals have quickly become the most affordable options on the internet unless you’re looking for one of those expensive feature rich multi-cooker models.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.6 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights.

