Amazon #1 best-selling anti-fatigue mat hits all-time low at just $27 shipped

Thalestris Co. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat for $27.19 shipped. Down from its $40 list price, this saves 32% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re constantly standing at your desk, in the garage, or at the sink, then an anti-fatigue mat is a must. This one features a soft foam core that can “reduce stress on your knees, muscles, and joints by 32%.” It can also help you improve both posture and balance, allowing this simple mat to perform multiple functions. Rated 4.7/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re worried about your new mat sliding around on the floor, pick up this roll of carpet tape. While the mat isn’t really carpet, the tape will still function the same way. It’s under $9 at Amazon where it’s also a #1 best-seller, giving you peace of mind in your purchase.

More about the Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat:

All day support – For anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet at work or at home, this anti-fatigue kitchen floor mat is a life changer! The soft foam core reduces stress on your knees, muscles and joints by 32%

Like walking on clouds – This anti-fatigue mat is ridiculously comfortable! The standing desk mat – which is most likely made of marshmallows, sunshine and cotton candy clouds – will make you feel lighter on your feet and more energized to work

Improves balance & posture – Because of the ergonomic design, the antifatigue kitchen sink mats relieve spinal pressure, reducing lower back pain while promoting subtle muscle movement that increase blood flow to keep you standing alert and strong

Commercial grade – With a non-slip bottom, these kitchen mats are the same kind used by businesses (eg, restaurants) to absorb shock in high foot-traffic areas. Also, the layout has an anti-curl edge that prevents it from becoming a tripping hazard

Stylish & easy to clean – The sleek standing mat for an office desk or kitchen sink comes in a variety of colors that will complement any space. Additionally, our Sky Core foam is effortless to clean of the most common muck and debris

