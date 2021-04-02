FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets at $52, more from $8

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet set for $51.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, this is the best price cut we’ve seen since November and beats our previous mention by $3. You can also score the Stormtrooper version for $52, as well. Both of these Star Wars kits assemble over 8-inch tall models of two iconic characters from The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll have your choice between building the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters or one of the Galactic Empire’s iconic troopers. Both come packed with plenty of authentic details, not to mention a display stand with plaque to complete the build. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why this is a must-have kit, and then head below for even more LEGO deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

The featured pair of brick-built helmets also happen to be in good company, as the LEGO Group just unveiled its upcoming 565-piece Venom creation yesterday to go alongside the new Star Wars busts launching at the end of the month, as well.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:

Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.

ROCKPALS 300W portable power station sports 30W USB-C +...
Prop up your MacBook Air or Pro on this aluminum laptop...
Stow any MacBook in Under Armour’s flashy Contain...
Never have a flat tire with Tacklife’s portable r...
Skip Hop Backpack Diaper Bag drops to $57 shipped at Am...
Amazon slashes 50% off its Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lam...
Save $205 and stay fit without leaving home with this s...
Don’t overlook this highly-rated 39-piece hand to...
