Apple launches $10 family movie night sale with Disney, Pixar, LEGO, and more

AppleMedia
Apple is getting you ready for movie night with a new $10 or less family film sale. With a collection of live action and animated flicks ranging from Pixar classics to the latest Disney releases and everything in between, now is a perfect time to expand your digital library with some new titles to entertain the kids or yourself. And with everything becoming a permanent part of your collection, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s new $10 or less family movie sale goes live

With everything from Toy Story to Mulan and more included in the latest Apple iTunes movie sale, there is quite a notable selection of titles here. All of the movies in the sale are $10 or less and down from the usual $15 to 20 price tags to mark the best prices of the year, and some of the lowest to date. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a 4K titles in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Back to the Future, Booksmart, Shaun of the Dead, and more, you’ll find various flicks on sale from $1.

