Don’t overlook this highly-rated 39-piece hand tool kit at $15 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Arcan 39-Piece Home Hand Tool Kit for $15.12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. It doesn’t matter if you just bought your first home or simply need to replenish your tool repertoire, this kit is an affordable way to get the job done. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get include a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers.

If you tend to farm out projects and order everything you need off of Amazon, perhaps your money would be put to better use with a couple of CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives at $4.50 each. Both units come with three backup blades, ensuring you’re able to easily unbox future deliveries for months (if not years) to come.

Keep the ball rolling when shopping the rest of our home goods guide. Standout examples of what you’ll find there include Cuisinart’s classic shears at Amazon low of $9 in addition to Waste King’s Garbage Disposal at $39.50. And don’t forget that DEWALT’s 200-lumen Jobsite Headlamp is down to $17 Prime shipped.

Arcan 39-Piece Home Hand Tool Kit features:

This tool kit contains just about everything needed for general everyday use and small repairs.

Hammer, scissors, utility knife, bit driver, pliers, tape measure, bits, hex wrenches, mini screwdrivers.

Packed in an easy to carry hard blow molded case with handle.

Great for hanging pictures, assembling furniture, making small repairs, opening packages & many other everyday tasks.

