COSORI’s 11-in-1 Countertop Oven with LCD display for $78 (Reg. $130+), more from $42

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off highly-rated COSORI kitchenware. One standout is the COSORI 11-in-1 Convection Countertop Oven at $77.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $130 range at Amazon as of late where it is on sale for $98, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This all-in-one machine can toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, cookies, rotisserie, ferment, and dehydrate, all controllable via its LED display and control knobs. The 25-liter, non-stick interior is large enough for up to 12-inches of pizza or six slices of bread, as well as other family-size dishes. Ships with a wire rack, food tray, crumb tray, rotisserie forks, rotisserie handle, and a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Prefer something with an air fryer built-in instead? Check out the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven at under $60 shipped. This drops the internal capacity down, but still makes for a great countertop cooker and has a built-in air fryer, negating the need to buy a separate machine. Rated 4+ stars.

Just make sure to head over to Woot for the rest of today’s COSORI kitchenware deals from $42. You’ll find the brand’s air fryer as well as the home blender at up to 40% off.

Kitchen deals don’t stop there though. We also have the Gator Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker, the Sboly conical burr grinder, Vitamix’s FoodCycler home composter, and an all-time low on Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro with sous vide bags.

COSORI 11-in-1 Convection Countertop Oven:

All-in-one: Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Cookies, Rotisserie, Ferment, and Dehydrate. Powerful: Cook your food faster and more evenly with convection fan. Large: 25L capacity fits 12 inch pizza and 6 slices of bread for daily family dishes. Easy to Clean: Non-stick interior makes cleaning easier than ever. Recipes: Cook with chef created 32 original recipes book. Accessories: Wire rack, food tray, crumb tray, rotisserie forks, and rotisserie handle.

