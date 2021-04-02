DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo comes bundled with $1,125 worth of gear for $988

B&H is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo bundled with several accessories for $988 shipped. This package delivers the drone itself alongside DJI’s Fly More Combo, a SanDisk 128GB microSD card, landing pad, and some other essentials, stacking up to a total value of $1,125. Marking one of the best values to date, this is a compelling package for kickstarting your aerial photography game. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its recent Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

Then complete your new drone just by picking up Anker’s Powerhouse 200, which also happens to be on sale. We found it to be a compelling addition to your aerial photography setup in our review, making the current discount to an all-time low at $170 an even more noteworthy. Or if the 128GB of storage included with the lead bundle isn’t going to cut it, Lexar’s expansive Play 1TB microSD Card is down to $180.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!