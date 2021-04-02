EBL’s highly-rated AA battery charger includes eight batteries for just $16.50 (50% off)

EBL official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its AA Battery Charger with Eight AA Batteries for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code DL92C6AH at checkout. This is 50% off its normal rate of $33 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this battery charger sets itself apart from the rest with its unique design that can recharge eight batteries at one time, while most only can handle four. It also doesn’t hang off the wall bu built-in prongs, instead, opting for a corded approach which could work out better for your setup. Of course, you’re not getting just a charger here, but also eight rechargeable AA batteries as well to jump-start your kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Do you just need the batteries themselves? Well, if so, this 12-pack of AA’s will keep your gear going for quite a while since you can cycle through which ones are charging and which ones are in use. It’s available for just $15 at Amazon, making it a fantastic purchase to help kick single-use batteries to the curb.

Need more than what today’s lead deal offers? Well, we’re still seeing a deal on the Amazon Basics rechargeable battery kit. It’ll run you $27, however, it includes eight AA’s, two AAA’s, and then two each of a C and D cell adapter.

More about EBL’s Battery Charger:

1 Hour Super Fast Charge: Advanced iQuick technology, up to 2000mA output current for every charging slot, fully charge batteries in 1 hour, one of the fastest battery charger for AA AAA rechargeable batteries.

High Capacity Quality Batteries: 8 Pack 2300mAh AA Batteries,which are low-discharge, long lasting and no memory effect, can be recharged up to 1200 times when fully or partially drained.

8 Bay Independent Batteries Charger: It can mix charge 1-8 pcs AA and AAA Ni-MH rechargeable batteries freely, and the smart LCD sceen shows the charging status of each rechargeable battery accurately.

