FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks Gold Box gets your lawn in order with up to 30% off electric mowers and more

-
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
From $84 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of popular Greenworks electric mowers, outdoor tools, and more from $84 shipped. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower at $349.30. Normally fetching $499, you’re saving the full 30% in saving with today’s offer marking the best price in over a year. Delivering a pair of 80V batteries, this cordless electric lawn mower from Greenworks arrives with a 21-inch cutting deck and enough charge to cover most yards. Its 3-in-1 features allow you to mulch grass alongside spitting it out the side or bagging it, and there’s of course the usual perks of ditching oil and gas from your lawn care routine. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Greenworks deals:

And then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts in today’s sale, don’t forget that our Green Deals guide is filled with plenty of other environmentally-friendly price cuts, as well. That includes a notable $60 price cut on Anker’s Powerhouse 200, which is down to a new low of $170.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Mower features:

GreenWorks, one-battery fits all Pro 80V system includes over 20+ tools to choose from. Any tool, any time, GreenWorks has you covered. Our commercial grade pro 80V system is perfect for the professional & those yd warriors wanting more power. Great for ydup to 1 acre with a battery run-time ofup to 60 Minch The GreenWorks 80V 21″ Cordless lawn Mower features a durable steel deck, large 10″ Rear wheels, & smart cut(tm) load sensing technology. Light weight & easy to use & Features an all-wheel single lever Height adjustment. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Spigen Tough Armor and Ultra Hybrid AirPods cases now 5...
New Amazon low brings ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 down to...
Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases ...
OtterBox iPhone 12 cases and more are 20% off in today&...
Amazon Basics’ USB battery charging pack starts y...
Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802...
Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup c...
DEWALT’s 200-lumen Jobsite Headlamp nearly strike...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 35%

Prep for spring with up to 35% off Greenworks electric trimmers, mowers, more from $47

From $47 Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale discounts electric mowers, hydroponic growers, more

Save now Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle yardwork with Greenworks’ 40V cordless lawn mower at a low of $194, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates at $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your outdoor space with this $15 solar-powered LED light at 50% off, more

Learn More

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

Learn More
50% off

Spigen Tough Armor and Ultra Hybrid AirPods cases now 50% off at Amazon from $8

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $600

New Amazon low brings ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 down to $480 (Save $120)

$480 Learn More