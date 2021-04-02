Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to $70 off Nike, Dior, Prada, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglass Sale takes up to 70% off Prada, Dior, Nike, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Ledge Angular Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $40 and regularly goes for $99. These sunglasses are great for sports and outdoor activities with a durable frame and 100% UV protection. They’re also gender neutral, meaning anyone can style them and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Plus, the angular design is also very on-trend and fashionable for this season. Find even more deals below the jump and be sure to check out the Ray-Ban Flash Sale that’s offering up to $50 off the original rate.
Our top picks for men include:
- GUCCI Square Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $360)
- Balmain Aviator Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $425)
- Christian Dior Fraction Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $350)
- Nike Ledge Angular Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $99)
- Nike Skylon Ace Sunglasses $50 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $298)
- Chloe Round Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $360)
- Salvatore Ferragamo Fashion Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $246)
- GUCCI Cat Eye Sunglasses $180 (Orig. $383)
- Miu Miu Cat Eye Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $388)
- …and even more deals…
