Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to $70 off Nike, Dior, Prada, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglass Sale takes up to 70% off Prada, Dior, Nike, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Ledge Angular Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $40 and regularly goes for $99. These sunglasses are great for sports and outdoor activities with a durable frame and 100% UV protection. They’re also gender neutral, meaning anyone can style them and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Plus, the angular design is also very on-trend and fashionable for this season. Find even more deals below the jump and be sure to check out the Ray-Ban Flash Sale that’s offering up to $50 off the original rate.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!