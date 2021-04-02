Pad & Quill has now launched a 1-day leather wallet flash sale with up to 65% in savings. All of its leather wallet designs are now marked down by 50% and you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and these are some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. One standout is the Classic Uptown Large Bifold Wallet for $38.23 shipped using the code above. Regularly $90, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate. Made of American full-grain leather with parachute-grade nylon stitching, it provides 10 pockets to carry ID and credit cards as well as a “secure” cash pocket. Ships with a 30-day money back promise and a 10-year leather warranty. More deals and details below.

Pad & Quill leather wallet flash sale:

Today’s lead deal puts the hand-made leather Pad & Quill option at just a few bucks more than Fossil’s attractive RFID Flip ID Bifold Wallet at $35 shipped. But you could save even more with the Timberland Men’s Blix Slimfold Leather Wallet at $20 Prime shipped. Neither of these options will ship with a 10-year warranty, but will save you some cash.

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Pad & Quill leather wallet flash sale for additional styles starting from $25.50. These offers are available for today only.

Then hit up this ongoing deal on Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet, which is now at all-time low on Amazon. We are also still tracking a great deals on Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool that brings screwdrivers and wrenches to a flat panel you can stow in your everyday cash carrier for just $7 Prime shipped.

More on the Pad & Quill Classic Uptown Bifold Wallet:

If you have a ton of cards to carry but don’t want your wallet to feel like a brick, this is the wallet for you. 10 inward facing card pockets with a safe-and-secure cash pocket come together in a stay-slim design with parachute grade nylon stitching that is meant to last. In fact, the aging process of this leather (called a patina) means that after years it will develop a Ruch hue in a gorgeous way and never loses any durability while doing it. That’s what the finest American full-grain leather in the hands of our expert Artisans will get you.

