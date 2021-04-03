Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro has up to 1TB of storage at $449 off (Refurb, Orig. $1,799+)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s current-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB or 1TB of storage priced from $1,349.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Compared to the original price of $1,799 or $1,999, you’re saving $449 with today’s discount, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Sporting the 10th generation Intel i5 quad-core processor, this laptop is great for a myriad of uses. You’ll find 16GB of RAM in both models with two Thunderbolt 3 ports on either side for a grand total of four. The redesigned Magic Keyboard is a dream to use, and there’s even a Touch Bar here so you can customize it from program to program for different features as you work. Learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 1-year warranty from Woot.

Use some of your savings to pick up Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub. Your new laptop will feature only USB-C ports, as that’s the interface that Thunderbolt 3 functions over. Because of this, you won’t have any SD/microSD, Ethernet, or other I/O on the computer. However, Aukey’s hub delivers that and more with the inclusion of Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, SD/microSD, and even 4K HDMI output in play here. It’s just $28.50 right now on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, making today a great time to pick it up.

For a truly high-end setup, you won’t want to miss the deals we’re seeing on Apple’s Pro Display XDR. up to $189 in savings is available, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked in 2021. Featuring a 6K display and unique design, this monitor is perfect if you’re after an ultra high-end setup. Also, don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide for other great deals from the brand.

More about the 13-inch MacBook Pro:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

