Banish dust, pollen, and more from your home with Germ Guardian HEPA air purifiers from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering two Germ Guardian HEPA air purifiers from $28 shipped. Our favorite is the larger 4-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer for $67.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $90, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in years and is just a few bucks above its all-time low, which is $60.50. This HEPA air purifier can remove “up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns” from the air. it features a 4-in-1 design that also employs a UV-C light to kill airborne viruses like the flu, staph, rhinovirus, and more. It can cycle air up to four times per hour in spaces up to 153-square feet, making it great for smaller rooms in your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. Shop the other air purifiers on sale right here.

Use some of your savings to pick up a spare filter kit made by Germ Guardian for your new purifier. It’s just $25, which is a bargain if you consider everything it removes from the air. However, you can save t least 5% by signing up to Subscribe and Save, bringing the price down to at least $23.74, saving you even more.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals. You’ll find lamps, tool kits, air fryers, and much more there. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about the Germ Guardian HEPA Air Filter:

4-in-1 air purifier for home: True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air

Kills germs: UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds

Traps allergens pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter. Bulb wattage is 55 watts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!